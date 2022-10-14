Election Panel: the 905 Edition

As Toronto gets ready to vote, we are bringing you regular panel discussions with journalists and experts who will break down the candidates, platforms, and issues that will shape our city for the next four years.

But the Big Smoke isn’t the only municipality going to the polls October 24th. All across Ontario, people are choosing their mayor, their local councillor, even their regional chair in some cases. To get the story outside the Toronto bubble, and to speak to the future of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, we talk to The 905er podcast hosts Roland Tanner and Joel MacLeod. They break down races across the region surrounding Toronto, talk sprawl vs. tall, and how GTHA municipalities can band together to demand better regional transit.

