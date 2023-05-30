Secrets of Rosehill Reservoir and David A. Balfour Park

This photography exhibit explores Rosehill Reservoir and David A. Balfour Park, the largest green spaces in the Deer Park/Summerhill neighbourhoods of midtown Toronto. They were closed from 2018-2022 while the reservoir was upgraded and the park was redesigned at a cost of $35 million.

The photos are by Ian Darragh, a former editor-in-chief of Canadian Geographic magazine who has published feature articles in National Geographic. He wrote and took photos for two articles about the Rosehill Reservoir rehabilitation and design project for Spacing (in Issue 62, 2023, and “Midtown Toronto’s much-loved, largest green space re-opens – after $35 million and more than four years of construction“).

You will learn about the role of urban parks and how Rosehill Reservoir is a key component of Toronto’s drinking water system which reduced outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

WHERE: Deer Park Branch, Toronto Public Library, 40 St. Clair Ave. East, Toronto

WHEN: June 2-30, 2023; Monday-Thursday, 9 am-8:30 pm; Friday and Saturday, 9 am-5 pm; closed Sunday

Photo by Ian Darragh