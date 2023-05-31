City Visions Book Series: Yes to the City

Location: Leslie Dan Pharmacy Building – Room250 Apotex Lecture Hall

Time: Friday, June 2, 5:30 – 7:30 (book talk 6-7)

Join us as Max Holleran (University of Melbourne) launches his new book Yes to the City on the growing Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) housing movement in North America.

From its origins in San Francisco to its current cadre of activists pushing for new apartment towers in places like Boulder, Austin, and London, Holleran provides a detailed account of YIMBY activists campaigning for construction, new zoning rules, better public transit, and even candidates for local and state office. YIMBY groups draw together an unlikely coalition, from developers and real estate agents to environmentalists, and Holleran looks at the increasingly contentious battles between market-driven pragmatists and rent-control idealists.

Max Holleran’s new book has received praise from across the political spectrum from the likes of Sharon Zukin and Edward Glaser. It is certain generate a thought-provoking conversation on the causes of and solutions to the current affordable housing crisis in Toronto.

About the Author

Max Holleran is a Lecturer in Social Policy at the University of Melbourne and holds a PhD in sociology from New York University. His work focuses on urban development, particularly how cities manage tourism, housing, and densification. His work on cities and politics has also appeared in New Republic, Slate, the Washington Post, and the Times Literary Supplement.

Event

5:30pm – 6pm: Pre-Talk Refreshments

Join us for a pre-talk social where we will be serving pizza and kombucha (millennial favorites). We will also be holding a YIMBY trivia game with a chance to win a signed copy of Max’s book.

6pm – 7pm: Book Talk

Max will speak about his new book and take questions from the audience.

7pm – 7:30pm: Mingle and Meet the Author

Event web page