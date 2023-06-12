EVENT: Cross-Canada book tour for Larissa Fassler’s Viewshed

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Berlin studio of Canadian artist Larissa Fassler. I’ve been following her work for some years and I’m fascinated by her layered explorations of cities that combine research with sculptures and murals that offer a unique view of that place, including Vancouver (image below). Map and soundscape fans will be especially intrigued. Larissa will be touring Canada later this month with her new new book Viewshed, a monograph of 15 years of her work. More information on the book and event locations below. Check her Instagram for exact event times and updates.

Viewshed event locations

Montreal, June 20 – Galerie Hugues Charbonneau

Toronto, June 28 – Art Metropole

Calgary, June 30 – Esker Foundation

Vancouver, July 4 – Venue TBA