EVENT: Cross-Canada book tour for Larissa Fassler’s Viewshed

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Berlin studio of Canadian artist Larissa Fassler. I’ve been following her work for some years and I’m fascinated by her layered explorations of cities that combine research with sculptures and murals that offer a unique view of that place, including Vancouver (image below). Map and soundscape fans will be especially intrigued. Larissa will be touring Canada later this month with her new new book Viewshed, a monograph of 15 years of her work. More information on the book and event locations below. Check her Instagram for exact event times and updates.
- Montreal, June 20 – Galerie Hugues Charbonneau
- Toronto, June 28 – Art Metropole
- Calgary, June 30 – Esker Foundation
- Vancouver, July 4 – Venue TBA
Beautifully designed by Three Legged Dog, “Larissa Fassler: Viewshed” is a 344-page, full-colour monograph that surveys Fassler’s works from the past 15 years. The publication contextualizes the artist’s contemporary art practice through discussions about urban geography, feminism, and geospatial politics. It includes a preface and an artist interview by editor Diana Sherlock and texts by an international roster of writers, Nicole Burisch, Chris Blache and Pascale Lapalud, Shauna Janssen, Fiona Shipwright, and Karen Till. The book is published by DISTANZ (Berlin, August 2022).