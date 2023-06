WHAT: Election Night Watch Party: Mayor’s Edition!

WHEN: Monday, June 26, 2023 (6-10pm)

WHERE: Pauper’s Pub (539 Bloor St W., one block east of Bathurst St.)

COST: Free (get a copy of the new issue)

For the second time in eight months, Spacing is hosting an election night viewing party at Pauper’s Pub. Sip some beer and eat some greasy food and watch the results roll in. The event will also double as the release party for issue #63 focused on Fire. Anyone who shows up will get a free copy.