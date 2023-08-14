PODCAST: Spacing Radio 072, From Leipzig With Love

This Spring, Spacing Radio had the opportunity to take the show on the road to the International Transport Forum in Leipzig, Germany. Now that the whole “who will be the mayor of Toronto” thing is settled, we bring you some highlights from the Forum.

Heather Thompson, CEO of the Institute for Transportation and and Development Policy, talks about the importance of smaller-order, local transit like buses.

Ann Frye of consultant firm Ann Frye Ltd. talks about striking a balance between accessibility and rethinking mobility.

And ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim talks about tackling transport emissions and traffic congestion holistically.

Finally, Spacing contributors Heather Breeze and Conrad Speckert talk about their “Single Stair Solution,” which is also found in the latest “Fire!” issue of the magazine.

