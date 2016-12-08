Date: Wednesday, December 14th, 5:30-8:30pm

Location: Dudoc Vancouver

#100-1445 W Georgia St

Unceded Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Territory

Vancouver, BC

Entrance by donation. Suggested donation $5-10. All proceeds will purchase books about urban stories to be donated to organizations benefiting low income local children.

Over 30,000 people committed to the healthy future on our cities gathered in Quito Ecuador this October as part of the United Nation’s third Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development. On December 14, we have the opportunity to hear from people who participated as well as other local urbanists who will explore the event’s potential impact on our communities.

Dudoc and the Netherlands Consulate in Vancouver will co-host a diverse panel of speakers to identify international and local possibilities to advance the New Urban Agenda which was agreed to in Quito. The evening will explore its ambitious goals and possible impact with emphasis on inclusivity and housing. Our speakers offer their Canadian, Dutch and international perspectives on the topic. The evening is also an opportunity to meet with other Vancouverites passionate about building better urban communities.

Confirmed speakers include:

Bert Smolders , Manager, Shelter Program, UN-Habitat Arcadis CSR partnership, Netherlands

, Manager, Shelter Program, UN-Habitat Arcadis CSR partnership, Netherlands May So , Associate, Henriquez Partners Architects, Vancouver, Co-author of ‘Towards an Ethical Architecture’

, Associate, Henriquez Partners Architects, Vancouver, Co-author of ‘Towards an Ethical Architecture’ Ellen Woodsworth , Chairperson Women Transforming Cities International Society, Former Vancouver City Councillor

, Chairperson Women Transforming Cities International Society, Former Vancouver City Councillor Andrew Martin , Habitat III delegation member, UBC Masters Program School of Community and Regional Planning

, Habitat III delegation member, UBC Masters Program School of Community and Regional Planning Moderator: Frances Bula, journalist specializing in urban issues and city politics

Program

5:30 – Registration

6:00 – Start of Program

Opening Remarks – Consul General Gert Heijkoop

Panel and audience discussion.

A reception with drinks and light snacks will follow.

This event is made possible with the support of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Vancouver.