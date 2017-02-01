EVENT: BC’s Climate Policies Public Online Forum, Feb. 3rd

| By

Spacing Events Vancouver Banner

With a provincial election on the way, the Pembina Institute is co-hosting a public online forum about the state of British Columbia’s climate policies this Friday:

B.C.’s carbon pollution and the 2017 election

Date: Friday, February 3, 2017
Time: 12 p.m. PST
Register: pembina.org/BCCarbonPollution

Speakers:

Andrea Reimer, councillor, City of Vancouver
Joel Wood, assistant professor, School of Business and Economics, Thompson Rivers University
Elizabeth McSheffrey, senior national reporter, National Observer
Jeremy Moorhouse, senior analyst, Clean Energy Canada

Moderator: Josha MacNab, B.C. director, Pembina Institute
A Q&A session will follow. The media and public are invited to submit questions during the forum.

To sign up or find out more, check out: http://www.pembina.org/media-release/bc-climate-webinar.

***

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *