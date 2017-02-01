EVENT: BC’s Climate Policies Public Online Forum, Feb. 3rd

With a provincial election on the way, the Pembina Institute is co-hosting a public online forum about the state of British Columbia’s climate policies this Friday:

B.C.’s carbon pollution and the 2017 election

Date: Friday, February 3, 2017

Time: 12 p.m. PST

Register: pembina.org/BCCarbonPollution

Speakers:

• Andrea Reimer, councillor, City of Vancouver

• Joel Wood, assistant professor, School of Business and Economics, Thompson Rivers University

• Elizabeth McSheffrey, senior national reporter, National Observer

• Jeremy Moorhouse, senior analyst, Clean Energy Canada

Moderator: Josha MacNab, B.C. director, Pembina Institute

A Q&A session will follow. The media and public are invited to submit questions during the forum.

To sign up or find out more, check out: http://www.pembina.org/media-release/bc-climate-webinar.

***