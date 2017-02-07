Video: Can You Speak British Columbian?

Chinook Wawa is intimately linked with the history of British Columbia. From its roots in the Nootka Jargon catalyzed by the voyage of Captain Cook, it developed in the milieu of the Honorable Hudson Bay Company which governed when proto British Columbia extended down to California and its Capital was Vancouver [now in Washington State]. After the Border Treaty, the Company State and its Wawa speaking people moved north and morphed into what is now British Columbia.

You can hear an old Chinook Wawa document recited here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Kumtuks is a video blog that shares knowledge and explores new narratives.

Sam Sullivan is a Member of the Order of Canada, a former Mayor of Vancouver and Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.