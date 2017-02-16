Audacity: bold ideas for planning communities

The School of Community and Regional Planning at UBC is excited to announce our upcoming 9th annual symposium, taking place on Friday, March 3rd, 2017. We invite professionals, academics and students to join us for a full day of discussion on planning issues.

Audacity, is about bold, daring ideas to inspire future planning initiatives. This theme takes a brave stance against the status-quo, and demands a push for new ideas, innovations, and actions.

Audacity: 9th Annual SCARP Symposium

When: Friday, March 3rd, 2017 8:00am – 6:45pm

Where: The Great Hall, AMS Nest, 6133 University Boulevard, UBC, Vancouver

Cost: General $99 | Students $39 . Register at: www.symposium.scarp.ubc.ca. PIBC members are eligible for 7 CPL credits.

Keynote Speakers:

Severn Cullis-Suzuki – is an Earth Charter Commissioner and Council Member; host of the APTN TV series ‘Samaqan Water Stories’; and board member of the David Suzuki Foundation. She has undertaken study of the endangered Xaayda kil (Skidegate dialect of the Haida language) and was a founding member of the Haida Gwaii Higher Education Society. Severn holds a B.Sc. in Biology from Yale University and an M.Sc. in Ethnoecology from the University of Victoria.

Second keynote TBA

Plus 10 dynamic, planning-related breakout sessions, workshops, and discussions.

Contact: info.scarpsymposium@gmail.com

Twitter: @scarp_symposium

Facebook event: Audacity: 9th Annual SCARP Symposium