EVENT: Turncoats #5: Paper Architecture, Fri. March 17th

Turncoats #5: Paper Architecture
DATE: Friday, 17 March 2017
TIME 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT. Doors open at 6.00pm.
LOCATION: 303 East 8th Avenue – Vancouver, BC V5T 1S2
ADMISSION: $10, Register on Eventbrite.
Architectural education has given into theoretical speculation, social activism and a tsunami of new technologies producing nothing more than hollow concepts, naive ideals and flashy renderings. Where is the eye for detail, materiality and technical skills? Do students a favour and teach them to do more than dream.
Panelists will be announced shortly.
***
Turncoats Vancouver is a project by Tony Osborn and Kees Lokman.