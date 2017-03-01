EVENT: Shaping Vancouver 2017, Conversation #1, March 23rd

Shaping Vancouver 2017:ReShaping Conversations on Heritage

Conversation #1: The Future of Heritage in Vancouver- What the New Thematic Framework Means for Our City

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 2016; 7pm to 9pm

WHERE: SFU Woodwards – 149 West Hastings Street, Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

ADMISSION: is free; donations are much appreciated, as we are volunteer based.

Under the Heritage Action Plan of 2015, development commenced on a new thematic framework in order to update the Vancouver Heritage Register so that it reflected newer approaches to heritage. This includes recognizing a broader range of heritage values beyond just the architectural. This work on the new framework is nearing completion and will change how we evaluate and recognize heritage in the city.

Heritage consultant Donald Luxton of Donald Luxton & Associates Inc., who is conducting the update, will introduce the new thematic framework and panelists will explore what the adoption of these broader heritage values may mean for communities, our definition and understanding of heritage, and the progression of heritage planning in Vancouver. This event is co-presented with SFU’s Vancity Office of Community Engagement.

About this series – Shaping Vancouver 2017: ReShaping Conversations on Heritage

Welcome to Shaping Vancouver 2017. We’re excited to present our third series of engaging and diverse talks to you. This year, our focus is on reshaping the conversation by looking at how we can expand how we have been defining heritage to make it more inclusive and representative. We engage with the narratives that live around, outside and within the Anglo-Colonial account that has so dominantly shaped Vancouver’s heritage. We start with a discussion on Vancouver’s new thematic framework for heritage and what that means for how we define heritage in our communities and city. The series then engages: undefined heritage; subcultural histories, including immigrants and marginalized groups; and concludes with an important dialogue around First Nations heritage where a panel will discuss how heritage can be used as a tool in the Truth and Reconciliation process.