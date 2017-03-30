Events: London Heritage Farm Plant Sale, May 13/14

London Heritage Farm is having its 11th Annual Plant Sale this May 13 & 14, 10am-4pm. Experience the breathtaking nature of Steveston and walk through the 4.06 acre-site of London Heritage Farm. The site is a family-friendly, plant and history-lovers’ place with a distinctly inviting flair. Combining the heritage and plant themes, it is an excellent opportunity to celebrate Richmond’s vibrant community in a collaborative, inclusive and sustainable fashion.

Every year, the Society grows their own perennials from the greenhouse on site, including a variety of heirloom plants and vegetables such as annuals, tomatoes or herbs.

For more information visit the London Heritage website and keep up-to-date on the Society’s Facebook page @LondonHeritageFarm.