EVENT – Webinar: ‘Species at Risk – Critical Habitat Tools’ – Apr. 5th

Webinar: ‘Species at Risk – Critical Habitat Tools’

DATE: Wednesday, April 5th

TIME: 11am – 12:30pm (PST)

REGISTRATION:https://attendee.gotowebinar.c om/register/322876025703692749 1

Join the South Coast Conservation Program as we continue to explore Species and Ecosystems at Risk (SEAR) focusing on conservation, stewardship and regulatory challenges, working from a national to local context..

Presenters:

Adriane Pollard (Manager of Environmental Services, District of Saanich) will overview how Saanich has applied conservation data in developing their Environmental Development Permit Areas. She will outline the benefits and some of the pitfalls they have experienced in planning for species and ecosystems at risk.

Pamela Zevit, RPBio (Special Projects Coordinator, SCCP) will introduce the decision support tool being developed by the SCCP with local government help to protect species at risk critical habitat. The tool will be available direct to landowners and as a resource for local governments to provide during land use permitting processes. As part of this pilot project, the Pacific Water Shrew is being used as a test case species. The tool is designed as a living document that will evolve over time to incorporate more and more species as recovery strategies for finalized.

Who should participate:

Land use decision makers and professional practitioners, conservation organizations, developers, and municipal/regional district staff involved in land use planning, urban development policy and permitting, conservation planning and/or species at risk recovery.

SCCP Webinar Series: Please check out the SCCP YouTube page to view previous webinars in the species at risk Series. The next webinar will occur in Autumn, 2017. Stay tuned!

Questions?

Contact Christine Cooper, Conservation Planner with the South Coast Conservation Program at conservationplanner@sccp.ca

