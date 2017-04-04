VIDEO: The “Missing Middle” in Vancouver’s Housing Density Debate

Via The Tyee:

When you think of high urban density, you might think of big land assembly projects that end up in blockbusting towers. It doesn’t have to be that way. There’s a “missing middle” between towers and single-family homes.

Urban design experts Patrick Condon and Scot Hein tour some Vancouver projects to show that density can also come at a comfortable scale, whether it’s by repurposing a car repair shop or cloning a heritage house.

Edited and photographed by Christopher Cheung. Music by Kevin MacLeod used under a CCAL.