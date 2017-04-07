Event: HVS Shaping Vancouver 2017 Conversation #2, May 11th

Shaping Vancouver 2017: Undefined Heritage – Diversity, Inclusivity and Understanding

WHEN: May 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

WHERE: Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre

ADMISSION: Free, but please register here.

Conversation #2: Undefined Heritage – Diversity, Inclusivity and Understanding

What would a broader narrative that includes our diverse histories that shaped our city look like? Heritage policy in Vancouver has historically been dominated by a pre-1940 Anglo-Colonial bias that has limited how and what we define as heritage. This has resulted in the exclusion of many narratives that are essential to the development of our city.

In this talk, we explore what it means when Vancouver Specials, diverse cultural groups, immigrant experiences, and long-established international influences are missing from this conversation. We also wish to explore how these marginalized styles, histories, cultures, and people worthy of recognition exist within the mainstream conversation on heritage, and how they might exist in an expanded field where they may be recognized on more equal footing.

About this series: Shaping Vancouver 2017: ReShaping Conversations on Heritage

We’re excited to present our third series of engaging and diverse talks to you. This year, our focus is on reshaping the conversation by looking at how we can expand how we have been defining heritage to make it more inclusive and representative. We engage with the narratives that live around, outside and within the Anglo-Colonial account that has so dominantly shaped Vancouver’s heritage. We start with a discussion on Vancouver’s new thematic framework for heritage and what that means for how we define heritage in our communities and city. The series then engages: undefined heritage; subcultural histories, including immigrants and marginalized groups; and concludes with an important dialogue around First Nations heritage where a panel will discuss how heritage can be used as a tool in the Truth and Reconciliation process.

Questions? info@heritagevancouver.org

Co-presented by SFU’s Vancity Office of Community Engagement