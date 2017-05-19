EVENT: People on bikes challenge transit and cars to see who has the fastest, most enjoyable commute—May 24th, 2017

Via HUB Cycling:

10 Teams including New West Mayor/Councillors, Vancity & TransLink Executives

WHEN: Wednesday, May 24th, 2017, 8:30am-9:30am. Most participants to arrive between 8:45am and 9:00am WHERE: Teams will be commuting to London Drugs (corner of Georgia and Granville) in downtown Vancouver. WHAT: Bike commuters from 10 different organizations will challenge their car driving and transit taking colleagues to see whose commute downtown in morning rush hour is the fastest, most enjoyable and affordable.

Company teams consisting of one person in a car, one on transit and one on bike will start from locations around the Metro Vancouver area, and see who can arrive first at London Drugs downtown (corner of Georgia and Granville). Participants are aiming to arrive by 9:00am. Short speeches from Vancouver City Councillor Heather Deal and Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association President/CEO Charles Gauthier will follow. WHY: Biking to work is not only the healthiest, most affordable and greenest way to commute, it’s also much more convenient than most people think. Since the first Rush Hour Challenge took place in 2009, people cycling have arrived before their colleagues more than two-thirds of the time. And in 2016, for the first time, it was a clean sweep for the bikes. Can bikes reign supreme again? This event is the Media Launch for HUB Bike to Work Week, which runs from May 29 to June 4. Now in its 10th anniversary, the 2017 spring Bike to Work Week will involve over 12,000 online participants and 700 organizations. Thousands more will attend the 70+ free outdoor events.

THE TEAMS:

City of New Westminster (including Mayor Jonathan Cote on transit, Councillor Patrick Johnstone on bike, Councillor Lorrie Williams in a car)

TransLink (including Geoff Cross, VP Transportation/Planning on bike)

Vancity

City of Vancouver

Richards Buell Sutton LLP Lawyers

The Georgia Straight

Reckless Bike Stores

HUB Cycling

Mobi by Shaw Go

Bike Doctor

Daiya Foods

ABOUT HUB CYCLING:

HUB is a charitable non­profit that has spent nearly two decades removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while cultivating the health, environmental and economic benefits that active transportation can bring. HUB has educated thousands of people, motivated thousands more, and championed improvements that benefit current and future cyclists. HUB Cycling’s mission is to get more people cycling more often. For more information, visit bikehub.ca.