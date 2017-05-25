Volunteer Opportunity: Doors Open Vancouver, June 24, 2017

Via Doors Open Vancouver:

DOV is an event that will throw open the doors of popular Vancouver buildings to the public. Throughout the day, the public will be able to enjoy free, behind the scenes access to Vancouver venues and learn what it takes to run a city while experiencing Vancouver’s architecture, green design, and cultural heritage through tours and educational activations.

This year’s event event takes place Saturday, June 24 2017 from 10 am-5 pm at 15+ City sites.

Call For Volunteers

DOV could not happen without wonderful volunteers!

Do you have a passion for architecture and urban design and take pride in this city? DOV is looking for engaged, committed and enthusiastic individuals to help out on the day of the event – and occasionally before. Passionate about social media? They’re also recruiting social media volunteers! All volunteers will be required to participate in a training session.

Volunteering comes with perks like meeting like-minded individuals, an opportunity to share your love for Vancouver with visitors, a collectible t-shirt, an invitation to an exclusive wrap party and more!

DOV volunteering is also a fun way to spend your day. Check out the photos from the last event in 2015.

If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out out this form.