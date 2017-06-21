RELEASE: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Garden Is Looking For Your Expertise

Are you looking for a way to get involved in a culturally diverse organization in the heart of Chinatown? Are you passionate about architecture, culture and societies? The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Society of Vancouver is looking for volunteers to work alongside our dedicated team, meet like-minded individuals, and participate in engaging and development opportunities.

What We Are Looking For:

Volunteer Docents and Cultural Interpreters to convey information to our visitors through interpretive tours and informal question periods. This is a great opportunity to fine-tune your skills in presenting complex architectural descriptions to a diverse audience.

Scheduling is flexible and based on your availability.

Why volunteer with us?

Volunteering for the Classical Chinese Garden comes with many perks, including:

• Free entrance to the Garden

• Invitation to special events related to the Garden

• Much More

How To Apply:

Please send your resume and availability to: ulduz.maschaykh@vancouverchinesegarden.com

***

About Us:

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Society of Vancouver is a nonprofit organization that connects cultures and communities. As a cultural hub, the Garden is passionate about connecting people through events, festivals, education tours/programs and art exhibitions.