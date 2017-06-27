Are you frustrated about the way the City consults with you?

Decisions are made without input from you and your neighbours. The current public engagement process is broken, and not having your voice heard or opinion matter can be frustrating.

In-person public consultations usually fail to be transparent, inclusive and accessible. They are attended by “the usual suspects”, don’t always respond to the concerns raised, or are sometimes deliberately scheduled during inconvenient times.

While online engagement has become increasingly popular, anonymity has led to “trolls” and other negative online behaviour, which can deter people from participating. Anonymity also makes it difficult to connect with real people in your community who share similar concerns.

A Better City

We need to change the way we gather feedback from the community. This is why we are launching A Better City this summer. Funded by the National Research Council, we are introducing a more transparent and accessible way to engage diverse participants.

A Better City geolocates and authenticates participants, making the feedback collected defensible. It allows people to partake in legitimate, informed discussions to come up with policy recommendations that we can bring to Council for implementation after the 2018 elections.



Why do this?

We want a better city! The citizen engagement process is broken, fuelling mistrust and cynicism. Let’s engage Vancouverites in their neighbourhoods, generate ideas to build a better Vancouver, and empower change in the communities where we live, work and play.

Connect with us at: placespeak.com/abc

***

For more information about A Better City Vancouver initiative, visit the PlaceSpeak website.