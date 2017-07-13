RELEASE: Kickstarter Pledges Bring Vancouver’s Ackery’s Alley to Life

Following a 30-day Kickstarter campaign, More Awesome Now, creators of Vancouver’s first reimagined laneway, Alley-Oop, have achieved the funding needed to secure FIELD, an interactive public art installation by renowned international artist Alex Beim, in Ackery’s Alley. On Wednesday, July 12, More Awesome Now concluded their campaign with $64,736 in pledges from 428 unique backers. The original campaign goal of $35,000 was surpassed by nearly $30,000.

The funds raised will go towards the transformation of Ackery’s Alley (located off Granville Street in the alley behind the Orpheum Theatre) into a space for public art and performance, with FIELD as its main attraction.

“Through their pledges, Vancouverites have sent a message that they value public art and spaces that foster social connection and interaction—and they want to see more of it,” said Charles Gauthier, President and CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA). “We’re absolutely blown away by the incredible response we got from this campaign, and we’re particularly impressed with the significant financial support this project received from many corporate backers as well.”

The Downtown Vancouver BIA would like to acknowledge the following corporate donors for their generous financial support of FIELD in Ackery’s Alley (listed alphabetically):

AES Engineering

Bentall Centre

EasyPark

Hospitality Vancouver Association

Nelson Square

Pacific Reach Properties

QuadReal Property Group

WestPark

More Awesome Now is a collective of thinkers and doers who reshape underutilized urban land spaces into engaging, accessible public spaces. The group includes the DVBIA and HCMA Architecture + Design. For this project, the group is working in partnership with Vancouver Civic Theatres and the City of Vancouver’s VIVA Vancouver program.

The Kickstarter campaign was live from June 12 until July 12, 2017. Ackery’s Alley and FIELD are projected to be completed and ready for the public by the end of summer.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association represents the 8,000 property owners and tenants in the 90-block central business district and downtown south area. Based on input from 11,000 Vancouverites through its Re-Imagined Downtown Vancouver process, it is working with partners to create more awesome public spaces, including laneways. (www.downtownvancouver.net)

ABOUT HCMA ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN

HCMA Architecture + Design challenges the traditional boundaries of architectural practice by asking one question: “How do we achieve the maximum positive impact through design?” That curiosity leads to technological innovations, valuable community engagements, and ultimately to positive changes in people’s lives. From planning and design, to consultation and evaluation, it takes projects beyond what’s expected, and beyond what’s trending, to deliver places that maximize potential. (www.hcma.ca)

