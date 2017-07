By small places:

With the lines of buildings fixed, it can be a challenge to find space for public seating. Yet just south of Robson at Bute is a newly installed pavement to plaza, welcoming everyone in. Day or night, you can enjoy melodies from the community piano while relaxing in bright modular seats. The trial space is a City of Vancouver partnership with the Robson St BIA, recognized by Transportation 2040 and West End Community plans.