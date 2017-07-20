Video Vancouver: Happy Streets Living Labs

By

Video Vancouver

What is Happy Streets Living Lab?

Join Happy Streets participant Amanda Leahy as she describes the experiment and how the different setting influenced her sense of wellbeing.

Happy Streets: Green Laneway vs. Hardscaped Laneway

Can adding lush greenery influence people’s happiness and trust in strangers? Happy City and Urban Realities Lab decided to find out.

Happy Streets: A Tale of Two Intersections

Using tactical urbanism, the City of Vancouver painted vibrant rainbow crosswalks at a busy intersection. Did it influence the way people feel about themselves and others?

