EVENT: Interactive Feature under Cambie Bridge, Aug 15-Sept 24

Three Vancouver companies, Agentic Communications, Denman Digital and Mika Creative worked with UNINTERRUPTED producer Rae Hull to design and produce the website and interactive elements.

For organizations active in conservation and salmon throughout the Lower Mainland and BC, the spotlight is a welcome one: “UNINTERRUPTED is reinvigorating a relationship with salmon for thousands of people by letting them experience Pacific salmon face to face. It’s an experience that should inspire people to want to make a difference and the Pacific Salmon Foundation is very proud to have been one of the original supporters.” – Dr. Brian Riddell, President & CEO, Pacific Salmon Foundation

From August 15 – September 24, UNINTERRUPTED will begin at the new time of 9PM Tuesdays – Saturdays. There’s only 6 weeks left to see it!

This world-first cinematic event is a Canada WIld production, conceived and directed by Nettie Wild and produced by Betsy Carson and Rae Hull. UNINTERRUPTED is made possible through the generous participation and support of presenting partners Vancity and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, community partners the Pacific Salmon Foundation, City of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board and Tides Canada, and a network of contributing organizations and donors.