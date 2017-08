EVENT: Interactive Feature under Cambie Bridge, Aug 15-Sept 24

UNINTERRUPTED takes audiences on the extraordinary journey of Pacific salmon by projecting breathtaking cinematography right across False Creek, five nights a week on the Cambie Bridge.Now audiences can also follow the migration via an interactive feature on uninterrupted.ca . The journey follows the iconic Pacific salmon down rivers to the ocean and back again, and explores the hazards they face during the four year trip. The online version takes less than 10 minutes by contrast – and when participants complete it they can have their name projected onto the Cambie Bridge evenings before the live event.Also on the website is a calendar of public events that feature and support wild salmon, plus a list of community organizations in Vancouver and across the Lower Mainland that welcome volunteers in their efforts to restore and protect salmon habitat. Visitors to the website can also win their spot on the Cambie Bridge by connecting with an organization to find out more or to volunteer.

​It’s all part of UNINTERRUPTED’s commitment to create additional public awareness about the beauty and importance of wild Pacific salmon and to highlight the work that is done year-round in communities throughout BC to restore and protect salmon habitat, while offering people ways they can make a difference too.