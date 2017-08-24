Event: HUB Second-annual Bike the Night Ride, Sept. 16th

HUB Second-annual Bike the Night Ride

DATE: Saturday, September 16, 2017

TIME: 6pm

REGISTRATION: $15 until September 1st and includes access to the ride

Due to popular demand, HUB Cycling is organizing BC’s only fully permitted, open streets night ride on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Bike the Night is presented by MEC and is modelled after Montreal’s hugely popular Tour La Nuit, which is organized by Vélo Québec and now gets nearly 20,000 participants each year.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating cycling in such a unique way. Being fully permitted allows us to open the streets to riders of all ages who want to cycle in a fun and social environment.” says Tracy Wilkins, HUB Cycling’s Special Events Manager.

Bike the Night will kick off at 6pm with a pre-party featuring music, games, food and giveaways for registered participants. The easy 10 kilometre route will start at Concord Pacific Place and wind through Vancouver’s most iconic streets including a car-free Burrard Bridge. Over 5,000 people of all ages and abilities are expected to sign up for the ride and are encouraged to decorate their bikes with lights and come in costume.

“ T he combination of music, costumes, bikes, glowing lights, and thousands of people creates a very unique community experience,” says Wilkins.