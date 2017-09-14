Video: Getting Around the Vancouver Way

Via City of Vancouver:

Vancouver is one of the best cities in the world to get around by bike, on foot, or even by skateboard. We prioritize transportation safety with a model that puts people walking first, and we build amenities that make it a fun, adventurous and safe experience.

The City of Vancouver has a goal that by 2040, at least 2/3 of all trips will be made by foot, bike, and transit. This goal also aligns with the Greenest City and Healthy City goals of getting people to be using active forms of transportation both for sustainability and for personal health In order to continue fostering this positive growth, and encouraging use of the infrastructure investment that the City has made. Increasingly, it’s normal to travel the Vancouver Way: on foot, by bike, or by self-powered rolling.

From July 5, 2017 News Release:

Vancouver residents continue to make 50% of their trips by walking, cycling, and transit. Despite a rainy summer and snowy start to the winter in 2016, Vancouver saw a slight increase in walking and transit over last year, with cycling holding steady at 6.7% of all trips.

In the annual Transportation Panel Survey conducted by the City each fall, it was found that among trips made as part of a commute in 2016, 10% of people travelled to work on bicycle, and 23% of people walked to work.

Additionally, the average distance driven per person continues to decrease, down from 4,319 km per person in 2015, to 4,060 km in 2016. Meanwhile, transit ridership has increased to 16.5%, compared to 15.9% in 2015.

There are clear geographical differences in the ways Vancouverites get around. Walking is most common in the West End and downtown, while cycling is more common in Kitsilano and the Vancouver Port area – made up of the Downtown Eastside, Strathcona, and the Grandview-Woodlands neighbourhoods.