The “Resilience” Nest Community Mural is located at 121 Heatley Ave.

Via Vimeo:

Thank you to Community Arts Council of Vancouver (CACV) and the City of Vancouver Integrated Graffiti Management Program for funding another community mural in the Downtown Eastside! We want to take this opportunity to thank the two lead artists Jenny Hawkinson and Cate Laurie Wikelund and our project manager Lance Lim for leading a team of people in completing this adventure.

Jacob’s Well is thankful for our partnering organizations Servants and Strathcona Vineyard for their support. This is just a glimpse of what a community inspired, community driven and community engaged project looks like. Other sponsors include: Gramma Printing, VPL: nə́c̓aʔmat ct Strathcona Branch, Eclipse Awards, Pivot Legal Society, Kerrisdale Equipment, Oppenheimer Park, Mission Possible, Triage, Sunrise Market, Connection Clinic, and Hellewell Painting. Thank you to everyone that came out and help paint.

We hope this will continue to inspire artistic ventures in the DTES. May this be a reminder that a group of dedicated individuals within a small community can make a beautiful impact on the larger community. Praise God for his providence throughout this project!

Thank you Michelle Heshka for putting together a video documenting the process.