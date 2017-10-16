What is resilience? What enables people and communities to survive and thrive in the face of crisis? What can we learn from the lived experience of residents to strengthen community resilience now and in the future?

With support from 100 Resilient Cities—Pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation (100RC), the City of Vancouver is working with stakeholders to create a Resilience Strategy, aimed at building our collective capacity to navigate and withstand stresses (like poverty and homelessness) and shocks (like an earthquake) now and in the future. Resilience starts within community, and the lived experience of our residents is among our greatest assets in shaping this strategy.

In partnership with the Vancouver City Planning Commission and SFU Public Square, we invite you to join us to listen to stories of resilience from the community, and to contribute your knowledge and ideas to a vision for a resilient future.

The evening will include a presentation by Jeb Brugmann, Director of Solutions Development & Innovation at 100 Resilient Cities. Jeb will share stories about how cities in the 100RC network are working to meet the various physical, social and economic challenges facing their communities.

Come join us for an evening of sharing and learning.

Details:

Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

SFU Harbour Centre (Room 1400), 515 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3

RSVP requested.

Presenting Partners: