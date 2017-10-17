Event: Historic Crimes – Early Forensic Investigations, Oct. 19

Harbour Centre’s Vancouver Lookout is celebrating its 40th anniversary and invites you to experience different perspectives on the city through a new event series from this special vantage point.

When: Thursday, October 19; 6:15 – 8:00 pm

Where: Vancouver Lookout, 555 West Hastings Street

Join Author Eve Lazarus for a night of true crime as she draws on stories from her latest book Blood, Sweat, and Fear: The Story of Inspector Vance, Vancouver’s First Forensic Investigator. Starting in 1907 as the City Analyst for the City of Vancouver, John F.C.B. Vance worked in several buildings in downtown Vancouver before being named honorary inspector for the VPD and put in charge of the newly formed Police Bureau of Science (now housing the Vancouver Police Museum). Vance used his cutting-edge skills in serology, toxicology, firearms examination, trace evidence and autopsy to solve some of the most sensational crimes of the twentieth century. His techniques were so effective that there were seven attempts on his life, and for a time, he and his family were under constant police guard.

