Via LOCO BC:

The Punjabi Market is rapidly changing. Is the change for the better or

it is going away from tradition? How do we honour the past, and dream

for the future? We’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas on how we

could shape the future of this important neighbourhood!

The City of Vancouver has hired LOCO BC (Amy Robinson), in partnership with Masala

Consulting (Ajay Puri), DIG360 Consulting (David Ian Gray), and Modus (Rob Barrs), to

complete a project to develop a vision for the future of the Punjabi Market, including the

planning and retail mix considerations to create a vibrant retail centre that considers the

needs of current and future residents, while paying appropriate homage to the area’s

past.

We are seeking the input of key area residents, businesses, community elders, property

owners and leasing agents to help understand how to revitalize the area while sustaining

its historic importance for future generations. We’d like to invite you to one of two

meetings planned for the project where we can learn about the current state of the area,

and you can share your ideas about the future vision for the neighbourhood.

Please join us at one of the following meetings. (Refreshments will be provided. Content will be the same for both meetings.)

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Sunset Community Centre Rm 106

6810 Main Street

RSVP via Eventbrite

Thursday, November 2, 2017

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Langara College Rm L207

100 West 49th Avenue

RSVP via Eventbrite

Please direct questions to: Jessie Singer, Planner, City of Vancouver | jessie.singer@vancouver.ca / 604-873-7189