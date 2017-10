Burnaby Public Library

When: Wednesday, October 25; 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Tommy Douglas Branch; 7311 Kingsway

Admission: Free, but seating is limited, so please register at: 604-522-3971

Join Eve Lazarus for a romp through Vancouver’s criminal past as she draws on cases from her latest book, Blood, Sweat, and Fear: the story of Inspector Vance, Vancouver’s first forensic investigator.

Books will be available for purchase ($20), cash only.

***