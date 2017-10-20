Release: Bike to Work Week, Oct 23-29

Bike to Work Week DATE: Oct. 23 – 29 TIME: 6:30-9:00am, 7:00-9:30am or 4:00-6:00pm LOCATION: Across Metro Vancouver. Complete list here WHAT: Bike to Work Week Celebration Stations WHO: Open to the public COST: Free

Fall Bike to Work Week is back and host HUB Cycling is ready to break even more records across Metro Vancouver by reminding residents that it’s often faster and more convenient to choose two wheels – even in the fall and winter months.

The free, public event runs October 23rd-29th, with dozens of volunteers offering complimentary coffee, snacks, and bike repairs at more than 40 celebration stations along Metro Vancouver bike routes.

More people are choosing to bike to work because it’s often more convenient and faster than driving or taking transit during rush hour, and it’s also great for your health.

”As a business professional it can be hard to find time to keep fit,” says Dr. Gregory Thomas, Chair of the Surrey Board of Trade. “My rides to work enable me to keep up my commitment to fitness while reducing the stress of sitting in traffic. The added benefit is I am reducing my carbon footprint and setting a strong example for my employees, colleagues and friends.”

HUB Cycling would like to remind drivers to watch for people on bikes this fall – especially when turning right or opening doors. People on bikes should also be extra visible by putting lights on their bikes.

“The vast majority of collisions between people on bikes and people driving involve a failure to keep a proper look out,” says David Hay Q.C., a bike lawyer and bike commuter from Richards Buell Sutton LLP. “It is thus very important for drivers to watch for people on bikes, especially when turning right or opening their car doors. It’s also important for people on bikes to use lights day or night this fall.”

Bike to Work Week includes more than $15,000 of prizes, daily draws for new bikes, and and a bike trip for two to Tuscany with Exodus Travels. To be eligible for prize draws, the public can register for free at www.btww.ca. HUB Cycling is expecting to reach a record-setting goal of 7,000 registered riders this fall.

The Bike to Work Week ends on Friday, October 27th with a Wrap-up Bike Party at the intersection of the Seawall and Ontario bike path in Vancouver – everyone is welcome to join HUB staff, volunteers and sponsors for free treats, hot chocolate and bike mechanic services.

Visit the www.btww.ca to register or set up a free Bike to Work Week account.

