Event: Walk & Talk — Olympic Village as a Giant Sponge, November 4

Via Walk Bike Roll Vancouver:

Vancouver is famous for its rain, but as a city, we can do more with it than just watch it fall from the sky. Join the City of Vancouver as it begins its exploration on new thinking about how we can use our remarkable rainfall for improved resilience and works to develop a Rain City Strategy.

Join this Walk & Talk to learn how nature and built structures in the Olympic Village function as giant sponges to capture, store, and clean rainwater. Discover the green infrastructure and rainwater management features in Olympic Village, what they look like, and how these features help manage and make use of our rainwater as a multi-use resource!

Details

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2017; 10:00-11:00am

Meeting Location: Creekside Community Recreation Centre, 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver, BC V5Y 0B1