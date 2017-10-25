Event: Infinite Happiness — Film Screening And Panel Discussion Night, November 9

World Town Planning Day (WTPD) is an international day celebrating the accomplishments of professional planners and their contributions to their communities. On November 8, planners in more than 30 countries participate in World Town Planning Day activities annually, a practice that began in 1949.

Details

Who: PIBC South Coast Chapter & Vancouver Public Space Network

Where: Rio Theatre, 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

When: Thursday November 9th, 2017 (one day following official WTPD date) Doors and reception 6:00 pm | Film and Panel Discussion 7:00 – 9:30 pm

The PIBC South Coast Chapter, in partnership with the Vancouver Public Space Network, is pleased to host the second annual World Town Planning Day film and panel discussion night as an opportunity to promote understanding and awareness of planners and the planning profession to local communities and all levels of government.

Infinite Happiness: Film Screening And Panel Discussion

In celebration of World Town Planning Day, join the Planning Institute of BC’s South Coast Chapter and Vancouver Public Space Network for a film screening and panel discussion of The Infinite Happiness.

The Infinite Happiness is a personal video diary shot entirely in Copenhagen’s “8 House” designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), following a group of residents as they experience life in a contemporary housing block that was designed to be ideal housing for all families. “The film constructs a collection of life stories all interconnected through their personal relationships with the building (drawing) the lines of a human map, which allows the viewer to discover the building through an internal and intimate point of view – all while questioning the architecture’s ability to create collective happiness.”

Panelists include:

Ian McDonald , Architect/Housing Innovations – Carscadden Architects

, Architect/Housing Innovations – Carscadden Architects Keltie Craig MCIP, RPP, Social Planner– City of Vancouver

MCIP, RPP, Social Planner– City of Vancouver Stephanie Williams , General Manager – Better Environmentally Sound Transportation

, General Manager – Better Environmentally Sound Transportation One more panelist to be confirmed

Attendance at the workshop qualifies for 3.0 (Organized and Structured) Learning Units for PIBC/AIBC CPL.

Costs:

*Must be 19+ w/ID for entry and bar service.

PIBC/AIBC Members: $10.00

Non-Members: $15.00

Students: $ 5.00

All online prices are subject to 5% Goods & Services Tax (GST).

Tickets will be $15 at the door (Cash, Visa or MasterCard accepted)

Registration Deadline will be on Thursday November 09, 2017 at noon (12pm). All registrations are final. No refunds or cancellations are permitted; however, in the event that a registrant is not able to attend, substitution of a different attendee may be accepted if arranged in advance. Any registrant requiring substitution should contact PIBC no later than November 09, 2017 at noon (12pm).