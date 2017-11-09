Video Vancouver: Burrard Bridge Turns a Corner

Via small places:

Building on interim changes from the last decade, the Burrard Bridge has landed firmly in downtown – bringing a significant expansion and reworking of walking and cycling connections. As the Burrard/Cornwall protected intersection anchors the south end, the new Burrard/Pacific is a hub for routes to the waterfront, West End, and downtown core.

Problematic slip lanes have been flipped to signal phases, the number of all ages and abilities cycling connections have already doubled, and the design details have set a new standard for Vancouver.

Meanwhile, ongoing renovations to the landmark Burrard Bridge have been capped off with restorations of both heritage lamps and the east sidewalk.