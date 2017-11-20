Event: Cambie Street Bridge Warming, Nov. 24th

Cambie Street Bridge Warming
Date & Time: Friday, November 24th, 3pm-8pm
Location: Underneath the south side of the Cambie Bridge, between 1st and 2nd Avenue. Near Olympic Village Station.
**Visitors are encouraged to bring a book for the book exchange and a reusable mug for refreshments. There will also be a blanket and warm clothing drive for the Union Gospel Mission.
When it comes to outdoor life in Vancouver, we excel in the summer time, hosting street festivals, outdoor concerts, beach nights and block parties. However, we are still learning how to activate public space in the winter, and how to bring people outdoors despite the cold and grey weather.
On Friday, November 24th from 3pm-8pm, the public is invited to Vancouver’s first ever Bridge Warming event! 20 students from SFU Semester in Dialogue at CityStudio have partnered with VIVA Vancouver to create engaging and thought-provoking projects underneath the Cambie Bridge. They aim to address City of Vancouver’s Healthy City Strategy and Greenest City Action Plan in fun and interactive ways. Bridge Warming is a free event for all Vancouverites, and it shows the potential of Vancouver’s covered spaces for year-round events.
The five projects to explore:
- Patio Jams - Join in on an interactive jam session at the pop up performance space.
- Chalk Talks - Share your own thoughts and creativity on the participatory chalk walls.
- Buddy Up - Visit the outdoor living room to share skills, books and stories.
- Connect Fort - Hang out in Vancouver’s first large-scale public blanket fort.
- City Gone Wild - Explore a miniature cityscape garden and learn about the importance of native plants.
At sundown, Hfour, experimental design studio, will bring awe and wonder back to our oversaturated world by immersing visitors in colour projections and lighting, and there will be live music performances to end off the night.
***
More details and updates on the Bridge Warming Facebook Event Page.