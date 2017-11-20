Event: Cambie Street Bridge Warming, Nov. 24th

Cambie Street Bridge Warming
Date & Time: Friday, November 24th, 3pm-8pm
Location: Underneath the south side of the Cambie Bridge, between 1st and 2nd Avenue. Near Olympic Village Station. 

**Visitors are encouraged to bring a book for the book exchange and a reusable mug for refreshments. There will also be a​ ​blanket ​and​ ​warm​ ​clothing​ ​drive​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Union​ ​Gospel​ ​Mission.

When​ ​it​ ​comes​ ​to​ ​outdoor​ ​life​ ​in​ ​Vancouver,​ ​we​ ​excel​ ​in​ ​the​ ​summer​ ​time,​ ​hosting​ ​street​ ​festivals,​ ​outdoor concerts,​ ​beach​ ​nights​ ​and​ ​block​ ​parties.​ ​However,​ ​we​ ​are​ ​still​ ​learning​ ​how​ ​to​ ​activate​ ​public space​ ​in​ ​the​ ​winter,​ ​and how to bring​ ​people​ ​outdoors​ ​despite​ ​the​ cold and grey ​weather​.

On Friday, November 24th from 3pm-8pm, the public is invited to Vancouver’s first ever Bridge Warming event! 20 students from SFU Semester in Dialogue at CityStudio have partnered with VIVA Vancouver to create engaging and thought-provoking projects underneath the Cambie Bridge. They aim to address City of Vancouver’s Healthy City Strategy and Greenest City Action Plan in fun and interactive ways. Bridge Warming is a free event for all Vancouverites, and it shows the potential of Vancouver’s covered spaces for year-round events.

The five projects to explore:

  • Patio​ ​Jams​​ ​​-​ ​Join​ in on an​ ​interactive​ ​jam​ ​session​ ​at​ the ​pop​ ​up​ ​performance​ ​space.
  • Chalk​ ​Talks​ ​​-​ ​Share​ ​your​ ​own​ ​thoughts​ ​and​ ​creativity​ ​on the​ ​participatory​ ​chalk​ ​walls.
  • Buddy​ ​Up​​ ​-​ ​Visit​ ​the​ ​outdoor​ ​living​ ​room​ ​to ​share ​skills,​ ​books​ ​and​ ​stories.
  • Connect​ ​Fort​​ ​-​ ​Hang​ ​out​ ​in​ ​Vancouver’s​ ​first​ ​large-scale​ ​public​ ​blanket​ ​fort.
  • City​ ​Gone​ ​Wild​​ ​-​ ​Explore​ ​a​ ​miniature​ ​cityscape​ ​garden​ ​and​ ​learn​ ​about​ ​the​ ​importance​ ​of native​ ​plants.

At​ ​sundown,​ ​Hfour​, experimental design studio, ​will bring​ ​awe​ ​and​ ​wonder​ ​back​ ​to​ ​our​ ​oversaturated​ ​world by​ ​immersing visitors​ ​in​ colour ​projections and​ ​lighting, and there will be ​live​ ​music​ ​performances to​ ​end​ ​off​ ​the​ ​night.

More details and updates on the Bridge Warming Facebook Event Page.​​

 

