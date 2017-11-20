Event: Cambie Street Bridge Warming, Nov. 24th

Cambie Street Bridge Warming

Date & Time: Friday, November 24th, 3pm-8pm

Location: Underneath the south side of the Cambie Bridge, between 1st and 2nd Avenue. Near Olympic Village Station. **Visitors are encouraged to bring a book for the book exchange and a reusable mug for refreshments. There will also be a​ ​blanket ​and​ ​warm​ ​clothing​ ​drive​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Union​ ​Gospel​ ​Mission. When​ ​it​ ​comes​ ​to​ ​outdoor​ ​life​ ​in​ ​Vancouver,​ ​we​ ​excel​ ​in​ ​the​ ​summer​ ​time,​ ​hosting​ ​street​ ​festivals,​ ​outdoor concerts,​ ​beach​ ​nights​ ​and​ ​block​ ​parties.​ ​However,​ ​we​ ​are​ ​still​ ​learning​ ​how​ ​to​ ​activate​ ​public space​ ​in​ ​the​ ​winter,​ ​and how to bring​ ​people​ ​outdoors​ ​despite​ ​the​ cold and grey ​weather​.

On Friday, November 24th from 3pm-8pm, the public is invited to Vancouver’s first ever Bridge Warming event! 20 students from SFU Semester in Dialogue at CityStudio have partnered with VIVA Vancouver to create engaging and thought-provoking projects underneath the Cambie Bridge. They aim to address City of Vancouver’s Healthy City Strategy and Greenest City Action Plan in fun and interactive ways. Bridge Warming is a free event for all Vancouverites, and it shows the potential of Vancouver’s covered spaces for year-round events.

The five projects to explore: