Release: Sustainable transportation on the rise in Metro Vancouver, biking leading the way

The 2016 Census data released on Wednesday shows that nearly one in three commuters in census metropolitan areas of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver use sustainable transportation, that is, they used public transit, walked, cycled or carpooled.

During the last 20‑year period (1996-2016), the number of workers who commuted to work has increased from 8.6 million to 11.7 million, a 35.9% increase. Over the same 20‑year period, the number of workers taking public transit increased by 58.7%, and the number of people cycling to work increased by 87.9%, both far in excess of the overall growth in the number of commuters.

Metro Vancouver (The Census Metro Area) with a cycling primary mode share of 2.3% ranked highest among the largest Canadian metropolitan areas. Metro Vancouver’s cycling primary mode share was 1.8% in 2011.

Commercial/Strathcona/Mt. Pleasant neighbourhood in Vancouver led the way with primary cycling mode shares of 15-20%.

HUB Cycling supports initiatives across Metro Vancouver to build and expand Vancouver’s cycling network with low-stress, high quality routes for people of all ages and abilities. To learn more about HUB Cycling’s work to #ungapthemap in order to encourage even more people to cycle for transportation, visit bikehub.ca

***