EVENT: 2018 East Vancouver Garden Tour, June 17th

This year’s East Vancouver Garden Tour will be on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17th. Like other years, this year’s tour will be comfortably walkable for most people, and we have already lined up at least a dozen delightful gardens for your horticultural pleasure!

Our home base will be at Figaro’s Garden (1896 Victoria Drive at 3rd Avenue). The area of the tour will be in an area a few blocks north of Figaro’s. Check our East Vancouver Garden Tour blog for up-to-the-minute info!

Tickets are available starting May 1st, and there are THREE ways to get them:

Click on the “buy tickets” link, above, to get your tickets online (note that there’s a small Eventbrite service charge on top of the $15 for each ticket)

Drop in to Figaro’s Garden to buy tickets (in person and cash only) … Tickets may not be available there until around May 8th…

Order your tickets for the tour at Britannia Centre’s Info Centre, 1661 Napier, either in person or by phone at 604-718-5800.

We recommend that one way or another you sign up for the tour ahead of time to avoid disappointment. It’s very popular, and, although we always have a few cash-only tickets available at Figaro’s on the day of the tour, tickets are limited and we have sold out in recent years.

On the day of the tour, you start at Figaro’s, check in, pick up your tour map, enjoy coffee, juice, and goodies (by donation), and then head off to the gardens.

The tour runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but this is not an event you need to come to right on time. We often get a big rush of people right at 10:00, but there’s no need to hurry. You can come and go as you please. You’ll see exactly the same gardens if you get started at 11:00 or noon or 1:00 or even as late as 2:00! (Do, however, make sure you leave yourself enough time to see all the gardens! We don’t recommend starting the tour after 2:00.)

You could, for example, pick up your tour map at 11:00, go visit a few gardens, stroll over to Commercial Drive for a leisurely lunch, and then return to the tour to see the rest of the gardens. Do, however, plan on being done by 4:00! (Note that Car-Free Commercial Drive is on July 8th this year, not on the same day as the garden tour.)

Important Note: Sorry, but most gardens are not stroller- or wheelchair-accessible, children must be 12 years old or older or babes in arms, and pets are not allowed. Also, photos are not allowed unless you get the gardeners’ permission.

People who attend the tour will get a one-time 20% discount at Figaro’s starting on the day of the tour and running through July 1 (Canada Day).

Also, you may want to get on the Figaro’s e-mail list; if you do, they will alert you to special seasonal discounts and sales for their regular customers. To get on their list, just e-mail info@figarosgarden.ca, and let them know.

For more information, visit the East Vancouver Garden Tour website.