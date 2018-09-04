EVENT: Smart Cities Talk: Planning West Coast Cities

Via Urbanarium:

A dialogue on emerging futures with San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver’s top planners

Two years ago, Urbanarium hosted Gil Kelley’s first public lecture as Vancouver’s new Chief Planner.

Building on that conversation, Urbanarium in partnership with the City of Vancouver, is convening an unprecedented dialogue between the top planners of four major West Coast cities.

Join us at the Vancouver Playhouse on September 20th for this exciting conversation on challenges, big moves, and new directions facing our cities and communities.

Details

Date: September 20, 2018 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Location: Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 2P1

Tickets: $10 via Eventbrite

Schedule

5.30pm Doors Open/Check-in

5.30 – 6.30pm Networking and No Host Bar

6.30 – 8.00pm Talk and Q+A

8.00 – 9.00pm Reception