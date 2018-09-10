Event: POP // CAN // CRIT 2018: The Business of Architecture in Canada, Oct. 19th

POP // CAN // CRIT 2018: The Business of Architecture in Canada

WHERE: Simon Fraser University, Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, Room 2555, Vancouver, British Columbia

WHEN: Friday, October 19, 2018

COST: General Admission $100.00, RAIC Member $85.00, Student Admission $75.00

SYMPOSIUM HOTEL RATE: POP // CAN // CRIT 2018 is pleased to offer a symposium rate of $149.00 (plus applicable taxes) for the nights of October 18 + 19, 2018 with Blue Horizon Hotel in Vancouver, Canada. Please email popcancrit@spacing.ca to get our group code.

POP // CAN // CRIT 2018: The Business of Architecture in Canada heads west to Vancouver for annual architecture symposium OTTAWA, July 27, 2018 – After two highly successful years in Ottawa and Toronto, in 2016 and 2017 respectively, POP // CAN // CRIT is heading to Vancouver for its first west-coast event, to be held at the Simon Fraser University, Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, on Friday October 19, 2018. POP // CAN // CRIT 2018: The Business of Architecture in Canada symposium is being co-hosted by presenting partners The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC), Azrieli School of Architecture & Urbanism (Carleton University), and Spacing magazine, and supported by our generous sponsors. Full event information can be found at: spacing.ca/popcancrit.

HIGHLIGHTS: The 2018 edition will see sixteen speakers and moderators from across the country critically discuss and debate topics related to the business of architecture in Canada, including best practices, architectural communication, the gender-gap facing the profession, and the role of education in the shaping interns and emerging practitioners. A roundtable on the future of architecture in Canada will close the event and bring together the various lines of thought from the earlier panels.

NEW THIS YEAR: POP // CAN // CRIT is excited to share that this year’s attendees will be eligible to receive continuing education learning credits through the RAIC, for all panels attended. POP // CAN // CRIT 2018 will also be live-streamed across the country as a continuing education webinar, for those unable to join us in Vancouver.

PANEL TOPICS:

Panel 1: Architecture Speak

This panel will delve into the influence and importance of marketing, communications and the media with respect to the business and practices of architecture. The panel will bring together topics discussed in both of the two previous POP // CAN // CRIT symposia, through the lens of architectural business practices. It will ask the question: How do firms find their niche or communicate their worth within the increasingly diluted design and construction industry?

Panel 2: The Art of Business in Architecture

The second panel will examine the ‘art of architecture’ and the ‘art of business’ within the practice of architecture in Canada. It will look at how business practices can foster creativity and innovation through “best practices”, how firms structure themselves, succession planning, and the threshold from small firm to mega corp. For, it is not a question of whether architecture is a business or an art, but rather, how can a firm do both simultaneously and successfully.

Panel 3: Women in Architecture / Women in Business

This panel will place focus on the increasing awareness of the gender gap that exists within the architectural profession. It will look at how women have, and are continuing to break the ‘glass ceiling’ metaphorically and in their design work, as well as the systemic causes for this inequality. It will close by suggesting changes that need to take place within the profession in order to overturn such barriers. This panel will also look at how sexism in the field of architecture can begin in the schools of architecture themselves, leading to a “normalization” of the practice later on in ones work life, and what can be done / is being done to change this.

Panel 4: From Education > Internship > Practice

The final panel will look at the overlaps and divisions between the study and practice of architecture. It will explore how the business of architecture is currently or not currently being taught within Canadian schools of architecture, and look to suggest areas of growth within the education of professional practice but at a degree and post-degree level. This panel will also look at the internship process and first years of practice for emerging practitioners. It will question how firms can better foster their staff in these highly developmental years, and look to see how some firms are working to formalize intern support.

Roundtable: The Future of Architecture Practice

Speakers will be asked to participate in a special roundtable discussion. The aim of this roundtable is to mobilize cross- disciplinary knowledge and research on contemporary architecture and open the conversation to the public.

SPEAKERS:

Farida Abu-Bakare | HOK | intern architect + associate

Don Ardiel | Royal Architectural Institute of Canada | architect + director of practice support

Shirley Blumberg | KPMB Architects | architect + founding partner

Darryl Condon | HCMA Architecture + Design | architect + managing principal

Andrew Dejneka | Royal Architectural Institute of Canada | intern architect + director representing interns & intern architects

Toon Dreessen | Dreessen Cardinal Architects | architect + president

Stephen Fai | Azrieli School of Architecture + Urbanism | associate professor + director, CIMS; chair of the PhD + MAS programs

Veronica Gillies | Henriquez Partners Architects | architect + director of innovation

Susan Gushe | Perkins+Will Canada | architect + managing principal

Gregory Henriquez | Henriquez Partners Architects | architect + managing director

Andrew King | Lemay | senior partner + design principal

Naomi Kriss | Kriss Communications | principal + founder

Ema Peter | Ema Peter Photography | principal + architectural photographer

Inge Roecker | AIRstudio + University of British Columbia School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture | architect + associate professor

Megan Torza | DTAH | architect + partner

Adele Weder | architectural journalist + critic

ABOUT POP // CAN // CRIT POP // CAN // CRIT (PCC) is an annual, national, architecture symposium that acts as a resource, educational tool, and opportunity to share experiences and ideas related to architecture within a Canadian context. The symposium promotes excellence in architecture through constructive, critical, professional and academic discourses on contemporary professional practice and its peripheries. PCC is an edgy, lively, and provocative platform for architects, design professionals, academics, and the public ⎼ with diverse viewpoints ⎼ to openly discuss, debate and advocate for the future of architectural practice within a Canadian context.

MORE INFORMATION For more information + to register for the live event in Vancouver: spacing.ca/popcancrit