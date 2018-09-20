Video Vancouver: Sola Fiedler

2014

Canadian fiber artist, Sola Fiedler, best known for her large-scale tapestry tributes to the cities that have hosted the Olympic Games. Her work captures the architectural and spiritual elements of each city, at that moment in time.

Produced by Susan Fiedler

Shot and Editied by Lisa g Nielsen (bitesizemedia.ca)

Related Event

LEAP AND THE LOOM WILL APPEAR :

Opening Reception Thursday, September 20, 2018, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. (artist in attendance)

Friday, September 21 – Tuesday, October 2, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1359 Cartwright Street, Granville Island, Vancouver BC V6H 3R7

Leap and the Loom Will Appear is an upcoming exhibition by 82-year-old, world-renowned Canadian Fibre Artist Sola Fiedler, known for her intricately woven tributes to cities that have hosted Olympic Games. Each hyper-realistic tapestry took the artist as much as five years to complete. The exhibit will showcase her Las Vegas and Salt Lake City tapestries side by side for the first time, along with the Vancouver tapestry, Canada 150 flag, a new Granville Island Tapestry, and a retrospective of her vintage works.