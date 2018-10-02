Release: Get Out the Vote for a Women-friendly City!

Dear sisters and allies,

With election day less than a month away it is time to start pressing our candidates and parties to make sure that Vancouver is a city that works for everyone. On October 2nd we will be launching an 11-day social media campaign to raise awareness about the 2018 Hot Pink Paper Campaign. We are asking candidates and parties to create a women-friendly city. We encourage you to join us by posting on your social media platforms and attending some of the many candidate forums happening around the city.

We have developed shareable social media toolkit for each of the 11-days and for each theme, for both Facebook and Twitter, as well as a social media content calendar with suggested quotes and text. All this content can be found on our Google Drive here. We also have HPP flyers available for distribution, please contact womentransformimgcities@gmail.com.

Thank you in advance for your support and participation.

In sisterhood,

The Women Transforming Cities Team

***

About Women Transforming Cities

Our mission is to transform our cities into spaces that work for all people by empowering self-identified women and girls, in all their diversity, through community engagement, inclusive policies, and equitable representation. Through our Cafes, newsletters, social media, projects and mentoring, we reach out, educate, learn and make connections: connect with us! Curious about our work? Email us at womentransformingcities@gmail.com.