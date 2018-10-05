Event: Dreamers and Designers Book Launch, Oct. 26th

Dreamers and Designers: The Shaping of West Vancouver Book Launch

WHEN: October 26, 7 pm

WHERE: West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Dr, West Vancouver

ADMISSION: Free

Dreamers and Designers: The Shaping of West Vancouver will be launched at the West Vancouver Memorial Library 7 pm October 26. This book by Francis Mansbridge approaches the history of West Vancouver from the perspective of land use–who has it, who wants it, and what gets put on it. What makes West Vancouver unique? This book traces the patterns that have made it so, along with resulting issues. The event includes free snacks and a cash bar.

***

For more information: