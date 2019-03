Vancouver receives the equivalent of over five months of rainy weather a year. How can our public spaces better respond to the wet weather – and the challenges and opportunities that it provides? Life Between Umbrellas is a design ideas competition for rain-friendly public spaces. It’s open to everyone (professionals, creatives, arm-chair designers alike), and has a special youth stream for entrants aged 18 and under.

Find out more information at the Life Between Umbrellas website.

