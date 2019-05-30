Release: Gender Equity Strategy 2019 Update

City Council responded strongly to make Vancouver a global leader in advancing gender equity at the council meeting on May 29th.

Based on the support from the Mayor and Council on commitments made during the Women Transforming Cities’ Hot Pink Paper Campaign 2018 and after several hours of discussions, including questions directed to former Councillor Ellen Woodsworth, Co-Chair of Women Transforming Cities the following motion was moved by Jean Swanson to direct staff to “Develop a comprehensive gendered intersectional strategy with short and long-term goals that are measurable for each department and every strategy and supported for at least 6 years” . The motion passed by all but one Councillor.

This is an important milestone, as next week the City of Vancouver is hosting the sold-out international Women Deliver conference and the grassroots Feminists Deliver conference and trade show. It expected that there will over 10,000 international attendees. There will be many complimentary satellite events at the Main Vancouver Public Library (Georgia & Hamilton), at the Canadian Pavilion at Steamworks (375 Water St), and at the Vancouver’s Centre for Social and Economic Innovation (312 Main Street).

