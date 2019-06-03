Event – UBC Heritage Vancouver Tour & Talk, June 12th

Heritage Vancouver Tour & Talk: War Memorial Gym and Heritage at UBC



DATE: Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

TIME: 6:30-9:30 PM

COST: $10-$45



On June 12, join Heritage Vancouver as we take a walk through UBC to discuss the future of War Memorial Gym, one of Heritage Vancouver’s Top10 Endangered Sites, and other aspects of UBC’s heritage.

Currently, the glass and concrete gym is slated for renewal, or for demolition and replacement, under the 2015 UBC GamePlan, the university’s Recreation and Athletics Facilities Strategy. However, there are important heritage values and history embodied in the building which commemorates those who gave their lives in WWII.

The tour will also focus on the general context for heritage conservation at UBC and will point out UBC’s early agricultural history and the mix of old and new sites along Main Mall, such as the Irving K. Barber Library and chemistry building. After the tour, participants will have a chance to ask questions and have a discussion with the tour leaders.

The tour will concentrate on how UBC approaches heritage and conservation, with a focus on the gym which is seen as beyond its useful life. We’ll look at the development context of UBC and how land use is being optimized. And we’ll learn about UBC GamePlan, which affects the future of significant athletics buildings on campus.

Be sure to join us on this evening UBC walking tour as we explore and discuss the values and heritage, of British Columbia’s oldest university.

War Memorial Gym and Heritage at UBC Tour Leads:

Kavie Toor – Senior Director, Facilities, Recreation, and Sports Partnerships

Gerry McGeough – Director, Planning and Design at Campus and Community Planning

Jan Fialkowski – Heritage Vancouver Board Member

***

For more information, visit the Heritage Vancouver Society website.