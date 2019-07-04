The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers from the general public for positions on the following advisory bodies:

Please apply for the above by 11:59 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019.

We encourage applicants of all ages, abilities, genders, racial origins, sexual identity, income levels, residency statuses and other lived experience to volunteer to help shape City policy and services to better serve everyone in our community.

Please note: You do not need to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident to serve on an advisory committee.

