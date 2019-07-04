The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers from the general public for positions on the following advisory bodies:
- Children, Youth and Families Advisory Committee (One vacancy)
- Seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or younger
- Urban Indigenous Peoples’ Advisory Committee (One vacancy)
- Vancouver Food Policy Council (Two vacancies)
- Gastown Historic Area Planning Committee (Two vacancies)
- Seeking one Community Hospitality Representative
- Seeking one Community Heritage Representative
- Vancouver City Planning Commission (One vacancy)
Please apply for the above by 11:59 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019.
We encourage applicants of all ages, abilities, genders, racial origins, sexual identity, income levels, residency statuses and other lived experience to volunteer to help shape City policy and services to better serve everyone in our community.
Please note: You do not need to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident to serve on an advisory committee.