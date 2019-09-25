EVENT: Semiahmoo Arts Society’s Soup Bowl Fundraiser, Oct 5th

Date: October 5th at 5pm

Location: Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Rec. & Arts Centre, 14601 – 20th Avenue Surrey, BC V4A 9P5 Canada

Admission:$25.00. Get tickets online or purchase tickets directly from our office to save processing fees.

Since its foundation in 1974, the Semiahmoo Arts Society has offered space and opportunities for artists of all ages and backgrounds in South Surrey and White Rock to showcase their art work and foster meaningful dialogue about the region’s cultural heritage and creative vibe. The non-profit is hosting its annual Soup Bowl Fundraiser.

***