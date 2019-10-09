Event: Transformative Architecture, Oct. 16

Transformative Architecture

Date: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Time: 6:30 P.M.

Location: ROBSON SQUARE THEATRE, VANCOUVER

Admission: Free. Click here to reserve your seat.

The biennial RAIC International Prize (formerly the Moriyama RAIC International Prize) will be awarded for the third time on October 25. Raymond Moriyama’s original vision was for the prize to celebrate and promote values intrinsic to Canadian architecture on the world stage. Moriyama, an RAIC Gold Medalist, believes that “great architecture transforms society by promoting humanistic values of social equity, respect, and inclusiveness, and by creating environments for the well-being of all people.”

Two weeks before the prize ceremony, a panel of leading architects will discuss the 2019 shortlisted buildings and explore how projects embodying Moriyama’s values can be realized in Canada and abroad.

PANELISTS

Shelley Craig, FRAIC, Principal, Urban Arts Architecture, Vancouver

Michael Leckman, MRAIC, Principal, Diamond Schmitt Architects, Toronto

Alfred Waugh, Principal, MRAIC, Formline Architecture, Vancouver

Trevor Boddy, FRAIC, Architectural Critic, Curator, Editor (Moderator)

Organized by the RAIC Vancouver Network AND THE RAIC Foundation

