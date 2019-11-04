Event: Housing Central Conference 2019, Nov. 17th-19th

The BC Non-Profit Housing Association in partnership with Co-operative Housing Federation of BC and Aboriginal Housing Management Association will be hosting their annual Housing Central Conference on November 17, 2019 (All day) to November 19, 2019 at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre.

Participants will have access to network with 500 – 1000 Delegates, participate at 120 education sessions and engage with 10 – 50 Exhibitors about inclusive, safe and affordable housing. The event is complemented by 5 high-profile keynote speakers including Minister of Housing Selina Robinson, Canadian Senator Murray Sinclair, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, Executive Director of Angus Reid Institute Shachi Kurl and Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley.

This multidisciplinary 3-day conference promises to be another informative and engaging event for housing advocates and anyone interested in housing in Canada.

Check out Spacing Vancouver’s recap of last year’s Housing Central Conference.

For more information about the Housing Central Conference, visit the website.

Ulduz Maschaykh is an art/urban historian with an interest in architecture, design and the impact of cities on people’s lives. Through her international studies in Bonn (Germany), Vancouver (Canada) and Auckland (New Zealand) she has gained a diverse and intercultural understanding of cultures and cities. She is the author of the book, “The Changing Image of Affordable Housing – Design, Gentrification and Community in Canada and Europe”